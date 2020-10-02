Donald Durfee, 76 years old, of Viera, FL passed away on July 20, 2020 after a courageous fight with Parkinson's disease.



He was born in Pittsfield, MA on September 8, 1943, son of Clifford and Eleanor Durfee of Dalton, and attended Pittsfield schools. His first wife of 24 years, Marion (Brewer) Albert predeceased him in 2019. They made their home in Lanesboro, MA and had one child, Sheri Quinn of New Ashford, MA. He had many friends and family there and particularly enjoyed spending time with everyone on the Lanesboro Volunteer Fire Department. For many years, he ran his own business as owner-operator of DMS Transportation, a trucking company. His true enjoyment in his younger years was driving all over the Northeast and, occasionally, long distance hauling. He had many acquaintances from his long time attendance at Lebanon Valley Speedway almost every Saturday night.



In 1988, he married his wife, Christine, and they made their home in Dalton, MA where he helped raise her two daughters, Gail and Leigh. He loved them as his own and was able to be a father all over again watching them grow into wonderful adults with their own families. He took great pride in being part of their lives. In 1998, they moved to Viera, FL where he and Chris enjoyed the balance of his life starting his own business again, attending NASCAR races, golfing and bike riding, showing his love for the warm weather activities.



Besides his daughter Sheri, he leaves behind his son-in-law, Matthew Quinn, and two grandchildren, Samantha and Amanda of Pittsfield and Lanesboro and a great grandson, Benjamin Daunais. He also leaves his wife of 32 years, Christine Durfee, and daughters Gail Newman and Leigh Malik, their husbands Jim and Ales, and grandson Ryan Malik. He also leaves his brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Linda Durfee of Dalton MA. His youngest brother, Gary, predeceased him. He was much loved and will be missed by all.



