Donald E. Tirrell

Donald E. Tirrell Obituary
Donald E. Tirrell, 90, husband of Arlene, son of Clinton and Florence Tirrell, father of Mark, Sandra, Norene, and Susan passed away February 16, 2019 in New Port Richey, Fla.

Born July 12, 1928 Donald was a lifetime resident of Windsor. He was an original member of the Windsor Fire Dept. and 35 years on the Police Force including time as Chief of Police.

Don served proudly in the Army 2nd Division and 61 years as a Mason.

Don worked for Crane & Co. for 37 years.

He had several grand, great grand, and great great grandchildren.

All of his siblings have passed.

Services will be private.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 3, 2019
