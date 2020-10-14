Donald F. Curtis, age 88 of State College, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was born May 8, 1932 and raised in Pittsfield on Burbank Street . His mother, a school teacher, and his father owned a family photography store. His grandparents began what was the Curtis Hotel in the center of Lenox, MA. He is now survived by one son David, of State College, PA. Both Donald and David were Dentists in State College. He had a passion for the American circus, and photographed a catalog of thousands of performers, who were posted on his blog circuspersonalityphotos. He frequently returned to Pittsfield, and Amherst, to visit family and attend graves at the cemetery. He loved to stop at Salmon Run every visit to get some whole belly clams!



The funeral has passed, but condolences can be sent to his address at 690 Devonshire Drive, State College, PA. He loved Pittsfield, and shared memories of Boy Scouts, the high school, Pontoosuc Lake, parades, and his childhood friends. He lived a full life, and will be greatly missed.



