Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Donald Frank Corbosiero


1935 - 2020
Donald Frank Corbosiero Obituary
Donald Frank Corbosiero age 84 of North Adams, MA passed peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Donald was a lifetime resident of North Adams Massachusetts. He was born on December 29, 1935. Donald was the son of Frank and Jennie (DeMeo) Corbosiero. Donald served honorably in the United States Army. He had an incredible experience of meeting Elvis on a ship heading home from Germany - a memory he shared with family and friends often. Donald was a dedicated employee of Sprague Electric Company where he worked for 35 years until his retirement. He was a communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Church. Donald was a member of the Greylock Community Club; American Legion Post #125, and the Sons of Italy. Donald enjoyed family vacations and trips to Foxwood, Mohegan Sun, Rivers, MGM, and Saratoga Casinos. He visited his daughter Tina in Hawaii and made trips with his son Don Jr, to Las Vegas. Donald married the love of his life Patricia Jane (Hillard) Corbosiero on July 3, 1965. He is survived by his daughter Tina Marie Pattison of Kaneohe, Hawaii and son Donald Frank Corbosiero Jr of North Adams. He is the beloved grandfather of Jacob, Noah, and Abby along with nieces and nephews. Donald is predeceased by brothers Angelo, Anthony, and Joseph and sisters Josephine, Rose, and Mary. Donald was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A Celebration of Life for Donald Corbosiero will be Friday April 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPELS, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 19, 2020
