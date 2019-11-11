|
Dr. Donald Jerome Kelley, 85, died peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019 with family by his side. He was born in North Adams on March 1, 1934 a son of the late Jerome and Marguerite (Rancourt) Kelley, he graduated Valedictorian from Drury High School in 1951 and Cum Laude from Williams College in 1955 with a degree in Chemistry. He went on to receive a PhD in Physical Chemistry from Princeton University in 1958.
As a research chemist, Don was responsible for many patents throughout his career. He worked at Eastman Kodak in Rochester, NY, Sprague Electric in North Adams, Foster Grant in Leominster MA and Huntsman Chemical in Chesapeake VA. He was a longtime member of the American Chemical Society and a member of Theta Delta Chi of Williams College. He retired in 1999 and moved permanently to Bennington, VT with his wife to be closer to their children and grandchildren. He was a long time communicant of Sacred Heart St Francis DeSales in Bennington, VT.
Don enjoyed traveling with his wife Carole Ann (Ruberti) Kelley whom he married September 3, 1955, watching the Red Sox and the Patriots and loved taking care of animals. However, his favorite activity was to attending his grandchildren's' sporting events and cheering them on.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Carole Ann (Ruberti) Kelley, a daughter Jacqueline Ann (Kelley) Flynn of Williamstown, a son George Robert Kelley of Lunenburg, MA , granddaughters, Annie Nagle Flynn and Caroline Ruth Flynn, grandsons Daniel Kelley Flynn and Matthew Kelley, brother-in-law Robert Ruberti and wife Sharon; brother-in-law George Ruberti, sister-in law Joyce Kelley, nephews Matthew and Craig Ruberti, nieces Kathleen Ruberti, Beth Kelley Morandi and Jill Kelley Solari and cousin Claire Roy. He is predeceased by his brother Gary Kelley of North Adams who passed away in 2013.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday November 16, 2019 at 10 am at St Patrick's Church in Williamstown followed by burial at Eastlawn Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday from 4:00-7:00 PM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS West Chapels, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. Memorial donations are suggested to Second Chance Animal Shelter or the Sacred Heart St Francis DeSales Food Pantry through the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 11, 2019