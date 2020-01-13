|
|
Donald James Racette, 87 of North Adams, MA died Saturday January 11, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.
He was born in North Adams, MA on August 2, 1932 son of Joseph Arthur and Mildred Helen (Carsno) Racette. He attended local schools. Donald was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the US Army.
He was last employed at Mt. Greylock Regional High School for about ten years until his retirement in 1994. Donald was a licensed plumber and had worked at Sprague Electric Co., Wall-Streeter Shoe Co. and the North Adams Wastewater Treatment Plant. He was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church. Donald was a member of the Post #996 and American Legion Post #125. He enjoyed hunting and taking care of his beagles.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Lorraine (Moreau) Racette and two daughters- Debra DeGray and her husband, Thomas and Beverly Racette, both of North Adams; and one son- Daniel J. Racette of North Adams. He also leaves four grandchildren- Kristen Racette, Michael Racette, Nicholas Modena and Christopher Modena; seven great grandchildren- Devon, Kolby, Julianna, Eli, Matt, Hannah, and Leandra; two brothers- John C. Racette and Robert "Skip" Racette; and nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by four sisters and two brothers including Shirley Clukey, Pat Goman, Jean Bessette, Sandra Racette Arthur "Flash" Racette and Richard Racette.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Graveside Service for Donald Racette will be held on Wednesday January 15, 2020 at 12 Noon in Southview cemetery in North Adams. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to the North Adams Ambulance Service in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS, CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 13, 2020