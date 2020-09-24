Donald Loyde Clark, 81, of Longs SC, passed away September 13, 2020 at his daughter's home in Pittsfield where he had resided since June.
He was born in Pittsfield April 11, 1939 to the late Ray and Madeline Clark. He was a 1957 graduate of Pittsfield High School. He then went on to serve in the Air Force for four years.
He married the former Marcia E. Ballard on November 12, 1960. Donald worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for many years. He not only delivered mail, he also responded to letters to Santa that found their way to the Pittsfield office. After leaving the USPS he worked in retail, retiring from Wal-Mart. Donald loved golfing, reading, and music, but most of all he loved baseball. He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and was a regular at the baseball games at Wahconah Park.
Survivors include his wife Marcia Clark of Sterling Virginia, daughter Phyllis Pierce of Pittsfield, son Michael Clark (Marion) of Sterling Virginia; and three grandchildren, Rebecca (Ray) Balog of Henrico Virginia, Matthew (Bianca) Clark of Leesburg Virginia, and Allison Pierce of Medford MA. He is also survived by his sister Dorothy Troy of Pittsfield and many nieces and nephews. Donald was predeceased by his brothers Ray Clark, Harold Clark, and Robert Clark and a grandson Timothy Clark.
Services will be held at a later date when travel restrictions ease. Memorial donations may be made in support of Brian Doyle's ministry with Global Sports Federation at this website. https://www.goglobalsports.org/brian-and-connie-doyle/
