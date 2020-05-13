Donald McColl Young
1935 - 2020
Donald McColl Young, of West Stockbridge, MA passed away peacefully in Pittsfield MA, on May 9, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born on December 18, 1935 in Ridley Park, PA, son of the late Robert M. and Ruth K. Young. Don is survived by his wife Susan Mary Armata; his three children, David M. Young, Michael H. Young and his spouse M. Katherine McCaston, and Gregory S. Young and his spouse Catharine K. Young; his brother Douglas K. Young and spouse Lori Young; and, his sister Diane Monaco.

Don initially worked first in advertising at Gulf and Western in New York City, where he and his first (late) wife Jane H. Young raised their three boys in West Norwalk, CT. He then moved to West Stockbridge, MA and worked with the late Gordon Rose in real estate development in western MA, where he eventually settled. He was a creative soul who always wanted to understand people and current events. He maintained a lifelong love of foreign languages-especially Spanish-parades and opera. He was witty, and excelled verbally. In his day, was an excellent tennis player, often competing for the Roton Point Championship in Connecticut, and was an avid skier for many years, driving his family to Maine in a station wagon after a gruelling week at work, with 3 kids, 1 dog, and 3 cats. He loved skiing in Maine, especially at Sunday River, and enjoyed many winters and summers in Poland Spring, Maine. Don met Susan on a date on February 17, 1993 and stayed together since then and married on July 31, 2019. He loved dancing on the dancefloor. He taught her how to ski, play golf and just how to enjoy life. Don had a wry sense of humor, a keen interest in human nature, a love of cats, golf and the New England Patriots. We will miss him. Rest in peace Don.

Expressions of sympathy in Don's memory may be made to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South St. Great Barrington MA 01230. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Birches-Roy Funeral Home
33 South St
Great Barrington, MA 01230
(413) 528-3080
