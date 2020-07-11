Donald Miles Hayford, 90 of Lenox, formerly Pittsfield, MA died Tuesday July 7, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.
He was born in Pittsfield, MA on May 4, 1930, a son of Ira Donald and Sanna (Miles) Hayford. He attended local schools and graduated from Pittsfield High School with the class of 1948.
Donald was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the US Army. He worked for General Electric Company in its Ordinance Systems for 42 years until his retirement.
Donald was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Pittsfield. He enjoyed bridge, cribbage, woodworking, music and dancing. He was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.
His wife was Florence Minnie (Loynes) Hayford who died on November 27, 2016. They were married on May 20, 1950. Survivors include two daughters- Ellen Hayford Atwater of Williamstown, MA and Susan Sauve' (Robert) of Hinsdale, MA and two sons-Alan Donald Hayford (Catherine) of Pittsfield and Charles L. Hayford of Adams, MA. He also leaves five grandchildren and many great grandchildren; and two sisters including Pamela Waterbury and Lois Klouse of Delmar, NY.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A private service for Donald Hayford will be held at the Massachusetts Veterans Cemetery in Agawam, MA. Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church or Soldier On in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St. Pittsfield, MA 01201. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com