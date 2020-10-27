Mr. Donald R. Campbell, 83, of both Pittsfield and Davenport, FL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020, under the care of Hospice. Don was born in Carmi, Illinois, on June 18, 1937, to the late Earl and Clarissa Laird Campbell.
Don spent most of his career working in the information technology field. He was a former employee of the Indiana Farm Bureau, Borden Inc. and GE Plastics. However, his most noted career success came when he partnered with his long-time friend David Geary in successfully building the Geary Corporation into a nationally recognized technology consulting company, where he served as President before retiring in 1991.
Don loved to travel and took many opportunities to experience different parts of the world. He toured the British Isles, Italy, Greece, Istanbul, and Turkey. He cruised to many different locations, such as the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Hawaiian Islands, Alaska, the Greek Islands, and a river cruise from Vienna, Austria to Amsterdam. Don had visited every state in the country apart from North Dakota. While he loved traveling and experiencing different cultures, what was most important to Don was doing so with friends and family. When Don wasn't travelling, he was fond of relaxing with a good glass of Scotch, visiting casinos and indulging his passion for golf as a long-time member of the Wahconah Country Club in Dalton, MA and Ridgewood Lakes Country Club in Davenport, Florida.
Besides his wife, the former Ella Buchanan, with whom he celebrated his 60th wedding anniversary on June 25, 2020, Don is survived by his four children and their families including his son and daughter-in-law, Trad and Melissa Campbell, of Pittsfield, his daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Neal Komorowski, of Peoria, Arizona, his son, Jeffrey Campbell, of Charlotte, North Carolina and his daughter, Rebecca Campbell, of Pittsfield. He is further survived by his five loving grandchildren, Chelsea (Campbell) Hand and her husband Jeff Hand, of Raleigh, NC, Jenna (Campbell) Caruso and her husband, Brian Caruso, of Rocky Hill, CT, Gillian Campbell of Westfield, MA, Paige Campbell, of Pittsfield, MA and Robert Komorowski, of Peoria, AZ, as well as multiple nieces and nephews.
Don was predeceased by his parents, Earl and Clarissa Campbell and his five older siblings, Wilma Grounds, James (Bud) Campbell, Anita Allen, Norma Eyman and Robert Campbell.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mr. Donald R. Campbell will be Friday, October 30, 2020 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church, celebrated by the Msgr. Michael A. Shershanovich, Pastor. There will be an hour of visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Don's memory to Sacred Heart Church in Pittsfield in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
to leave condolences and remembrances.