Donald R. Conway, 87, formerly of Pittsfield and Cheshire, Mass., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 13 at the Cleveland Clinic Martin Health Center in Stuart, FL. He leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Debra (Derosia) Conway of Jensen Beach, FL.
Conway was born March 13, 1932 and was the eldest of three sons of Kenneth and Adella (Paradysz) Conway of Pittsfield. A graduate of Pittsfield High, he attended the Bentley School of Accounting in Boston. Conway served as an officer in the U.S. Army and was a Korean War Veteran.
Along with his father, he was a foreman in the family business of Conway Construction through the 1950s and 1960s. He also managed the accounting for his father's commercial real estate development and management business. That business would later acquire the former Berkshire Bowl in 1970, now Ken's Bowl, where he was General Manager. Working alongside his father and brothers, he ran the bowl through the 1990s. In 1994, he moved to Jensen Beach where he and his wife resided.
Besides his wife, he leaves his daughter, Deborah C. Connolly and son-in-law, John T. Connolly of Pittsfield, MA; stepson Jeremy Derosia and wife, Amy of Mebane, NC. He also leaves behind his granddaughter, Jacqueline Connolly Paton and her former spouse, Michael Paton of Worcester; his grandson, Sean Connolly of West Hollywood, CA; his great granddaughter, Samantha Paton; his brother, Robert Conway and wife, Barbara, of Pittsfield; his sister-in-law, Anne Conway of Russell; his brother-in-law and friend, Chris Graham of Jensen Beach, FL; as well as three nieces, one nephew and their families. He was predeceased by his brother Leonard in 2009.
At his request, there are no calling hours. Interment will be private at St. Michael The Archangel Chapel Mausoleum at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Pittsfield. A memorial service will be held at St. Joseph's Church in Pittsfield at a later date.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 23, 2019