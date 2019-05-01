|
Donald R. Falkowski, 73, died after a long illness. He is survived by his wife, son, daughter, grandson, brother and several cousins and nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of Pittsfield High School, UMass Amherst, Suffolk University and resided in New Boston, NH. There will be no calling hours or services. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Joseph Cemetery in Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 1, 2019