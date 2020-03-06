|
|
Donald R. Keefner 86, formerly of Great Barrington, died Wednesday March 4, at Lee Health Care, Lee, MA, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Great Barrington, on March 13, 1933 son of the late Benjamin and Dora Race Keefner, and attended local schools there. Don worked for the John B. Hull Oil Company as an oil delivery driver from 1952 until his retirement in 1998. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and watching wrestling on television. Don leaves his wife, the former Dianne LeGacy. They were married July 10, 1970 by the Reverend Chase in Egremont, MA. He also leaves one son Roger Newton Jr. and his wife Colleen, of Lee, MA, two daughters, Debra Condry and her husband Bill of Great Barrington, Shelley Keefner Bynack and her partner Mark Elya of Munising, Michigan, one brother Thomas and his wife Pat of Great Barrington, one sister Helen Hankey of Lee, MA, eight grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife Shirley Pixley Keefner, five brothers, Joseph, David, Harold, Clifford, and James, and one sister Eleanor Hamling.
Funeral services for Donald R. Keefner who died March 4, will be held on Monday, March 9, at 11:00 AM at the Birches-Roy Funeral Home with the Reverend Kenneth Phesay officiating. Burial will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery, Great Barrington. Family will receive friends at calling hours preceding funeral services from 9:00-11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers family requests that expressions of sympathy in Don's memory may be made to either St Jude's Hospital or to the Berkshire Humane Society both in care of the funeral home at 33 South Street Great Barrington, MA 01230. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 6, 2020