|
|
Donald S. Reynolds of Shaker Place Nursing home, Albany, NY, age 86, passed away on January 10, 2020. He was the son of Herbert K. Reynolds and Margaret Creelin Reynolds, born January 5, 1934, in Pittsfield, MA.
Donald graduated from St. Josephs High School, Pittsfield, MA in 1951. He went on to earn a B.S. in history from North Adams State College, and a Masters Degree in Education from the University of MA.
He was a teacher at Pittsfield High School in MA, and Amsterdam and Colonie, NY school systems. He retired in 1989.
Donald served in the US Army for 2 years, and was honorably discharged in November 1958. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve for several years.
He is survived by a brother John of Pittsfield, MA, his long time companion Pamela Rasmussen, and her son Chris, and daughters Jackie and Allie.
Donald's remains will be buried at the Saratoga National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements will be administered by New Comer of Watervliet, NY.
Services will be private.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 22, 2020