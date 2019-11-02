|
|
Donald W. Bertoli, 70 of Mill River died Wednesday October 30, 2019 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady NY. Donald was born in Great Barrington on September 26, 1949, son of Richard and Ina M. (Forister) Bertoli. Donald graduated from the former Searles High School class of 1967 and after high school attended Bentley College. Donald worked at Clark-Aiken and as a carpenter for South County Jointers. Donald enjoyed golfing and hiking and was a member of the Appalachian Mountain Club. Donald also loved spending time with his family and was his wife's caregiver from 2012 to 2015. Donald's wife Elaine M. (Boland) Bertoli who he married on October 22, 1982 predeceased him on December 27, 2015. Donald is survived by two daughters, Joelle Bertoli and husband Matthew Collingwood of Rotterdam NY with whom he lived and Shannon Lashoones and husband Justen of Canaan CT, one brother, Ted Bertoli and wife Sally of Littleton CO, one sister, Mary Oggiani and husband Gary of Great Barrington, three grandchildren, Adalie Collingwood, Silas Lashoones and Cadence Lashoones, mother-in-law, Mary Boland, four sister-in-laws, Mary Beth and husband Bud, Maureen and husband Bill, Margi and husband Norm and Patricia and husband Phil and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services for Donald W. Bertoli will be held on Tuesday November 5 at 10:00 AM at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South Street Great Barrington MA 01230 with Reverend William P. Murphy officiating. Family will receive friends on Monday November 4 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Donald's memory may be made to the New Marlborough Town Library in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be made through birchseroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 2, 2019