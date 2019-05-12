Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
(302) 998-8013
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Stall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald W. Stall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald W. Stall Obituary
Donald Wilson Stall, age 87, died peacefully at home on Friday, May 3, 2019. Donald worked as an auto mechanic for many years. He enjoyed gardening, mowing his lawn and was devoted to his dog, Chip. He was admired for his good humor and hard work and was much loved. He was born in Hudson, NY to Phineas and Florence (Hotaling) Stall on April 26, 1932. Donald was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alice Tonlino Stall and is survived by two brothers, two step-children, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now