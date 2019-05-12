|
Donald Wilson Stall, age 87, died peacefully at home on Friday, May 3, 2019. Donald worked as an auto mechanic for many years. He enjoyed gardening, mowing his lawn and was devoted to his dog, Chip. He was admired for his good humor and hard work and was much loved. He was born in Hudson, NY to Phineas and Florence (Hotaling) Stall on April 26, 1932. Donald was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alice Tonlino Stall and is survived by two brothers, two step-children, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 12, 2019