Donna E. Borden, 71, of Richmond, MA, passed away September 12, 2019 at home after a long illness.
She was born in Pittsfield on February 13, 1948 the daughter of David V. Sperlonga Sr., and M. Elaine Gillette Sperlonga.
Donna was married to Joseph James Borden, who predeceased her in 2005.
Primarily a homemaker, at one time she was a cook at Mount Carmel Church.
She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She leaves behind her sons, James J. Borden, of Yucaipa, CA, Shaun M. Borden and wife Cindy of Calimesa, CA, and Joseph J. Borden, Jr., of Richmond, MA; brothers, Gary J. Sperlonga and wife Vicki of Pittsfield; sister Lori J. Bertoldi and husband Edward of Pittsfield; grandchildren, Michael Koldys, Timber, Sierra, Bryce, Joseph, Forest, Josh, and Autumn Borden; great-granddaughter, Brylee Borden. As well as her significant other, Amitio DiCarlo.
She was predeceased by her brother David Sperlonga, Jr., and her grandson Shaun M. Borden, Jr.
A special Thank You to HospiceCare In The Berkshires for their kindness and compassion.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Borden will be held, THURSDAY, September 19, 2019 at 12:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service from 10:00am to 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to HospiceCare In The Berkshires, in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201. To view additional obituary, please visit www.DeryFuneralHome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 17, 2019