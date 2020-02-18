|
Mrs. Donna E. Randolph, 74, of Pittsfield, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 due to complications of a motor vehicle accident. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on June 19, 1945, she was the daughter of Alfred and Eleanor Bennett Hopkins.
Funeral Notice:
Calling hours for Mrs. Donna E. Randolph will be Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com for Donna's full obituary.
