Donna J. Sondrini, age 59, died unexpectedly Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her home in Pittsfield.
Donna was born in Pittsfield on March 4, 1960 and was educated in the local schools. She worked various jobs over the years, but her most important role was taking care of those around her. She was the epitome of what a caregiver should be and found joy in being able help others. She was the kindest and most generous person and took pride in being a "second mom" to so many of her kid's friends.
A true animal-lover, she liked to watch the wildlife in her backyard on West Street. She was also a dog-mom to many boxers over the years. Donna enjoyed nothing more than to relax at home with her family, and could often be found playing Nintendo or watching Big Brother. She also loved the ocean and spent 11 years living on the coast in North Carolina.
Donna and her husband Thomas Sondrini were married in Hinsdale on December 24, 1985.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her two children, Brandy Cruz and her husband Luciano of Pittsfield and Trey Sondrini and his fiance Kate of Adams and five grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Quinton, Victoria, Diego and Nico. She also leaves three siblings, Christine Langlois and her partner John Casford of New Lebanon, NY, Virginia Langlois of Pittsfield, and Michael Langlois and his wife Claire of Pittsfield, her brother-in-law, Donald Sondrini, and many nieces and nephews.
Donna was predeceased by her mother, Ann Langlois on May 28th, her sister, Dianne Langlois, in 2001 and her brother, John L. Eppoliti, in 2010.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be held privately for the family. Friends are invited to join the family at Donna's brother Mike's house (34 Garden St. Pittsfield) for a picnic and celebration of Donna's life on THURSDAY, July 11th beginning at 2PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Berkshire Humane Society, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 10, 2019