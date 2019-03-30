|
|
Donna Lee Best, 70, of Pittsfield, formerly of Dalton, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Berkshire Medical Center surrounded by family.
Born in Pittsfield on December 17, 1948, the daughter of the late Donald H. and Shirley M. Scott-Smith, she was educated in Dalton schools and was a 1966 graduate of Wahconah Regional High School.
Mrs. Best was most recently employed as an Accounting Clerk at Vanderheyden Hall, a residential treatment center, in Wynantskill, N.Y., from where she retired in 2018.
Mrs. Best was a kind and caring woman. One of her favorite past-times was spending time with her family. Each Christmas she enjoyed taking each great-grandchild out to do something fun. She also enjoyed road trips with her husband, electronic gaming, and fishing.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Best; three children Rob, Christie and Katie; seven grandchildren John, Nicole, Cassy, Michael, Lindsey, Alex and Courtney; eight great-grandchildren; a brother and two sisters. She was pre-deceased by a son, Michael.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A private memorial service for Donna Lee Best will be held later this week. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to William's Syndrome Association in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 30, 2019