Donna M. Harrington, 73 of Pittsfield, MA, formerly of Esther Terrace, passed away peacefully July 21, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
She was born in Albany, NY on August 30, 1945, to the late Guiseppe and Mildred Broderick Yemmo, and she attended local schools.
Mrs. Harrington worked as a CNA for many years, having worked at Pittsfield General Hospital and then as a nurse's aide at Craneville Place for 35 years.
She loved playing BINGO, and spending time with her friends, family, sons, grandchildren and her cat, Diego.
She leaves behind her sons, Craig Allen McLaughlin, of Westfield, MA, John David McLaughlin of Pittsfield and Thomas Richard McLaughlin of Pittsfield; her step-sister, Betty Cassavant of Pittsfield and step-brother, Richard Broderick of Pittsfield; five grandchildren, Joseph Allen Reed, Amanda Marie McLaughlin, Sean Allen McLaughlin, Breanna McLaughlin Steffen and Evan Michael McLaughlin; and a great-grandson, Dominick.
She was predeceased by her son Steven Michael McLaughlin.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Donna M. Harrington will be held, FRIDAY, July 26, 2019 at 11am at DERY FUNERAL HOME in Pittsfield, celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church. Calling hours will be held, THURSDAY, July 25, 2019 from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Moments House in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 24, 2019