Donna Marie Boldyga
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Marie Boldyga, age 73, died Wednesday, May 6th at home surrounded by those who loved her the most after a courageous 2 year battle with cancer.

Donna was born in Pittsfield on October 17, 1946 the youngest daughter of Frederick and Margaret (Hooker) Cook. She was educated in Pittsfield and was a 1966 graduate of Pittsfield High School. She later went back to PHS to attend their night cosmetology and hairdressing program. She worked as a hairdresser at Linda's Beauty Shop for about 10 years until the shop closed. She then spent a great number of years taking care of her family and later began working at Stop & Shop with her sister and best friend, Mary Grady, for over 25 years. She loved the work she did in the front end at Stop & Shop and was well known to families throughout Pittsfield for her job there.

Donna loved all games of chance. She played both Bingo and Keno as often as she could and made many trips to the casinos in Connecticut over the years. She also loved the time she spent with her family, especially her grandsons, and watching the Red Sox.

Donna married John F. "Jack" Boldyga on June 10, 1967 in Housatonic, MA. They have lived in Pittsfield since 1968, and have been members of Sacred Heart Church ever since.

In addition to Jack, Donna is survived by her devoted and loving daughters, Missy Whitman and her husband John of Dalton and Sue Lampron and her husband Ernie of Pittsfield, and three grandsons, AJ Moore, Ernie Lampron IV, and Devin Lampron. She is also survived by two brothers, Edward J. Cook of Dalton and Michael F. Cook of Pittsfield, two sisters, Mary E. Grady of Pittsfield and Carol A. Potter of Pownal, VT, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers, Raymond, Leo and John Cook and two sisters, Theresa Olszewski and Margaret "Honey" Gaudette.

We would like to extend a special thank you to all the nurses and staff at The Cancer Infusion Center and to Dr. Mullally and Dr. Deleo for taking such great care of our mom and wife. Also Hospice nurses Danielle and Brenda for helping us through this hard time.

A celebration of life of Donna's life will be held at the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home as soon as the restrictions on funeral gatherings have been lifted. That date and time will be announced.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the "The Kid's Place" in care of the Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Devanny-Condron Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 10, 2020
My condolences to the family. May the fond memories bring you comfort and always be with you.
John Bernardo
May 10, 2020
I knew Donna while we were at PHS.Class of 1966. Fast forward to 1978 when she became a student of mine in Cosmetology at PHS. Donna always had a smile on her face. Loved her family and friends and always had a kind word for the people she knew!
Pat Dunn
May 10, 2020
so very sorry for your loss of your mom and wife . she was a great friend we were lucky to have known her.
DONNA smith
Friend
May 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers with you and your family. I enjoyed the years we spent at bingo. I'm glad to have had the pleasure of knowing Donna. God bless.
Anne Roosa
Friend
May 10, 2020
Inns and I were friends for years she was always fun to be with
Josie russo
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved