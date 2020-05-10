Donna Marie Boldyga, age 73, died Wednesday, May 6th at home surrounded by those who loved her the most after a courageous 2 year battle with cancer.



Donna was born in Pittsfield on October 17, 1946 the youngest daughter of Frederick and Margaret (Hooker) Cook. She was educated in Pittsfield and was a 1966 graduate of Pittsfield High School. She later went back to PHS to attend their night cosmetology and hairdressing program. She worked as a hairdresser at Linda's Beauty Shop for about 10 years until the shop closed. She then spent a great number of years taking care of her family and later began working at Stop & Shop with her sister and best friend, Mary Grady, for over 25 years. She loved the work she did in the front end at Stop & Shop and was well known to families throughout Pittsfield for her job there.



Donna loved all games of chance. She played both Bingo and Keno as often as she could and made many trips to the casinos in Connecticut over the years. She also loved the time she spent with her family, especially her grandsons, and watching the Red Sox.



Donna married John F. "Jack" Boldyga on June 10, 1967 in Housatonic, MA. They have lived in Pittsfield since 1968, and have been members of Sacred Heart Church ever since.



In addition to Jack, Donna is survived by her devoted and loving daughters, Missy Whitman and her husband John of Dalton and Sue Lampron and her husband Ernie of Pittsfield, and three grandsons, AJ Moore, Ernie Lampron IV, and Devin Lampron. She is also survived by two brothers, Edward J. Cook of Dalton and Michael F. Cook of Pittsfield, two sisters, Mary E. Grady of Pittsfield and Carol A. Potter of Pownal, VT, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers, Raymond, Leo and John Cook and two sisters, Theresa Olszewski and Margaret "Honey" Gaudette.



We would like to extend a special thank you to all the nurses and staff at The Cancer Infusion Center and to Dr. Mullally and Dr. Deleo for taking such great care of our mom and wife. Also Hospice nurses Danielle and Brenda for helping us through this hard time.



A celebration of life of Donna's life will be held at the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home as soon as the restrictions on funeral gatherings have been lifted. That date and time will be announced.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the "The Kid's Place" in care of the Funeral Home.



