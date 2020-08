Or Copy this URL to Share

Donna Marie Boldyga, 73, died May 6th at home surrounded by those who loved her the most after a courageous 2 year battle with cancer. Visitation will be held at the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home on Thursday, August 6th from 5:30-7:30 PM. All are reminded to please bring your mask and be patient and understanding of the allowed 40% capacity within the funeral home.



