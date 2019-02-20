|
On February 16, 2019 Doreen Evans, surrounded by her family, passed into eternal life in Kissimmee, FL.
Born in Boston, MA on March 10, 1945, she was the third of four children born to Francis and Mary Ernestine Agnew.
Doreen was raised and educated in East Boston, MA. A registered nurse, she graduated from Catherine Laboure School of Nursing in 1965. Doreen married her husband Leo in 1970 and was a resident of Pittsfield, MA, for most of her married life. As a Registered Nurse in Pittsfield, she worked at various times for Dr. John Burton in his Ear, Nose and Throat practice, at Hillcrest Hospital, at its Family Health Center, and at Springside Nursing Home.
Known for her kindness and gentle nature, she took great pride in being a wife and mother. Doreen was a parishioner of Notre Dame and Sacred Heart Churches in Pittsfield. In 2009, she retired to Solivita, an active adult community in Poinciana, FL, where she was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima.
Doreen is survived by her husband Leo, and her children, daughters Jennifer (Timothy) Ryan and Allison (Michael) McCann of Maine, and son Christopher of Utah, two sisters and one brother, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Rose of Lima in Poinciana, FL, on Wednesday February 20th at 10:30 am with a reception to follow at the Art Gallery on Village Drive in Solivita. Funeral and burial will take place in Massachusetts on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doreen's name to the St. Rose of Lima food pantry in Poinciana where she and Leo volunteered, the ASPCA, or the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program in Brunswick, Maine where Jennifer is an active volunteer.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 20, 2019