Dorian Beth Siegel Held, 71, passed away 'round midnight January 26 at Albany Medical Center.
Born in Manhattan and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Dorian lived most of her life in Berkshire County, after attending high school in Stockbridge.
Dorian lived as a stained-glass artist before becoming a popular and successful realtor with Wheeler & Taylor.
She is survived by her son, Isaac, her two nieces Alison Siegel Novara and Jill Drummond of Little Silver, NJ., and her step-brother, Rick Chanin of Key Largo, FL. Dorian is pre-deceased by her brother, Jeffrey Siegel.
In keeping with Dorian's wishes, all services will be private.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 2, 2020