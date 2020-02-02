Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roche Funeral Home Inc
120 Main St
Lenox, MA 01240
(413) 637-0699
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorian Held
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorian B. Siegel Held


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorian B. Siegel Held Obituary
Dorian Beth Siegel Held, 71, passed away 'round midnight January 26 at Albany Medical Center.

Born in Manhattan and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Dorian lived most of her life in Berkshire County, after attending high school in Stockbridge.

Dorian lived as a stained-glass artist before becoming a popular and successful realtor with Wheeler & Taylor.

She is survived by her son, Isaac, her two nieces Alison Siegel Novara and Jill Drummond of Little Silver, NJ., and her step-brother, Rick Chanin of Key Largo, FL. Dorian is pre-deceased by her brother, Jeffrey Siegel.

In keeping with Dorian's wishes, all services will be private.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -