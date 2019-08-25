|
Doris Anna Moore, 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, August 22, 2019 at the Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA. Born in Lanesboro, MA on January 10, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Lulu Moore.
Doris is survived by her children; Fred Maynard, Sr. of Berlin, Bruce Maynard of West Lebanon, and Pauline Maynard of West Lebanon, her grandchildren; BillyJo, Jesse, and Fred, Jr., her great-grandchildren; Kaitlyn, Ryan, and Aiden, and by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, William Maynard, her siblings; Harriet Kubica and Robert Moore, Jr., and her best friends; Shirley Tavares and Oscar Stall.
Doris will be remembered for being a beautiful person both inside and out. She had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need. She was absolutely full of life, a gift she passed onto her children who meant the world to her.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 6 PM at Hall and Higgins Funeral Home, 457 NY Route 43, Stephentown, NY. Friends and Relatives are invited to visit with Doris' family before the service, from 4 until 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110. Condolence book at parkerbrosmemorial.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019