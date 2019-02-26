|
Doris E. (Mortenson) Hansen, of Washington, MA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Doris was born in Port Chester, NY on December 22, 1928, the daughter of Martin and Doris Mortenson. Ms. Hansen was the youngest of four. She attended Port Chester schools. Doris married the love of her life, Fred T. Hansen Jr. on November 30, 1947. They were married for over 50 years. She helped manage and care for the family farm in Washington with her husband all her life. They raised beef cattle, milking cows, chickens, sheep, rabbits, and more. She cooked at the Washington School for many years and was a board member for the Washington Scholarship Fund. Doris also was a school bus driver for the Central Berkshire Schools for many years. There is nothing she loved more than her family and nature.
She leaves behind her daughter Nancy H. Lamoureaux and husband Gary as well as her daughter Terry Walsh husband John, all of Pittsfield. Doris had three wonderful grandchildren, Eric, Patrick, and Victoria as well as two great-grandchildren Camden and Alaina. Ms. Hansen also has 5 step-grandchildren and many great step-grandchildren. Doris was predeceased by her husband, Fred T. Hansen Jr. and her eldest daughter Heidi A. Nugent. She was also the last living of her siblings Martin, Ruth, and Robert.
Funeral Notice:
There will be a small memorial gathering at Dwyer Funeral Home on Thursday from 4:00-6:00 p.m. to celebrate Doris's life. There will be a family burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in her name be made to Hospice of Central and Western Mass or the Washington Scholarship Fund. in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 26, 2019