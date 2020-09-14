1/1
Doris J. Lussier
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Doris Jeannette (Daigneault) Lussier, 89, of Clarksburg, died Thursday afternoon, September 10, 2020, at North Adams Commons. She was born in Adams on August 1, 1931, a daughter of the late Joseph and Katherine (Scott) Daigneault. She attended Adams schools, graduating from the former Adams High School with the Class of 1950. Doris last worked as a data processor at the former Sprague Electric Co. in North Adams until retiring. She had been a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, North Adams, and Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church in Adams. Her husband, Ernest N. "Babe" Lussier, whom she married on October 28, 1950, died on June 9, 2013. She is survived by three sons, Richard Lussier and his companion, Alice Vigna; Thomas Lussier and his wife, Tammy; and David Lussier and his companion, Kristen LaFleur, all of Clarksburg; one brother, Norman Daigneault of Adams; five grandchildren, several great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by a grandson, Richard Lussier, Jr., three brothers, Joseph, Lawrence and Raymond Daigneault, and a sister, Rita McLear. A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17th, at 11:00 AM in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams. Due to current public health regulations, wearing of face masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to Elder Services of Berkshire County, 877 South St. Suite 4 E, Pittsfield, MA 01201, or to any charity of the donor's choice. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-0815
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved