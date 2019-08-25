|
Doris June (Blanchard) Harris, 101 of North Adams, MA died Wednesday August 21, 2019 at Linda Manor in Leeds, MA.
She was born in North Adams, MA on June 24, 1918 daughter of Orion and Sarah (Delphy) Blanchard. She graduated from the former Williamstown High School.
In her younger years, she worked at Sprague Electric Co. Doris was primarily a homemaker and was devoted to her family. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church. Doris was an avid reader, and enjoyed doing word puzzles.
She was the widow of Albert F. Harris who died on January 16, 1995. They were married in 1937. In later years, Doris and her husband were able to go on several wonderful trips, making many new friends along the way. Doris was a remarkable woman; independent, intelligent and kind. She will be greatly missed, especially by her children. She was a wonderful and caring mother.
Survivors include one daughter- Linda J. Struthers of Easthampton, MA and one son- David Albert Harris and his wife, Patricia of Enfield, CT. She also leaves her daughter in law- Elaine Harris of Largo, FL; three grandchildren including Stephen M. Patryn and his wife, Linda; Lesa Fields, and Michelle Herrick; several great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, William C. Harris; her granddaughter- Tammy Jean Patryn and her brother- William Blanchard.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A calling hour for Doris Harris will held from 10-11 AM followed by services at 11:00 AM on Thursday September 12, 2019 at the Sherman Burbank Memorial Chapel in Eastlawn Cemetery in Williamstown. Burial will follow in Eastlawn cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019