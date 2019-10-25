|
|
Doris M. (Brassard) Levesque, 88, of Zephyrhills, Florida, died peacefully, on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Advent Health Center, in Zephyrhills, Florida. She was born in Mooers Forks, N.Y., on December 9, 1930. She was the daughter of William and Irene (DeCoste) Brassard.
Doris was married to Francis Mignault in 1959. Francis predeceased Doris in 1972. Doris was later married to Robert Levesque in 1973. Robert predeceased Doris in 1999.
Besides her parents and husbands, Doris was also predeceased by her brothers, Lawrence, Clarence, Gerald, Joseph, Alfred and Paul Brassard, and her sisters, Eva Trombley and Stella Lachapelle.
Doris is survived by her brother-in-law, Edmond Lachapelle, sister-in-law, Edna Brassard, and sister-in-law, Rosalle Brassard, along with a multitude of nieces and nephews, many of whom thought of "Aunt Doris" as a sister and, at times, a second mother.
Doris was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She had a wonderful sense of humor and made those around her feel good to be in her presence. Doris took great pride in her appearance and would always make sure that every hair was in place and that her clothes were neat and fashionable. Doris was very family-oriented and, over the years, spent meals, holidays, and everyday life with her siblings and their families, just enjoying the company of those she loved so much. Doris loved to dance and, often, would not take off her dancing shoes until the wee hours of the morning, after having spent hours with her family and friends at a special occasion. Doris also loved to play cards and it is definitely safe to say that sometimes her passion for the game was intense, as she really hated to lose, although in a very loving way! Many of Aunt Doris' nieces and nephews have a fond recollection of times they spent with her, while growing up. In addition to many memorable times, Doris would, often, take her siblings' children on vacation and would always be so protective and caring, while in her care. Doris has always had a special place in her family's hearts and it is no wonder that she will be extremely missed by so many.
The family extends a very special thank you to Linda Attanasio, of Zephyrhills, Florida, who so unselfishly assisted Doris with her everyday needs over the past year. Linda was also by Doris' side, daily, during the last month of her life, which gave Doris comfort and helped her to easily transition to her peaceful after life.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 11 AM, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, in Cheshire, MA. Burial will follow at the Bellevue Cemetery, in Adams, MA. Memorial contributions may be made to The American Kidney Foundation, in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201. To leave condolences or messages for the family, please visit www.deryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 25, 2019