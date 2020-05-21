Doris May Clairmont, 91, of Acton, MA, formerly of Cheshire, passed away Monday May 18, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Acton. Born in Adams on May 17, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Laurena Chartier McCumiskey. She retired from the former W.R. Grace & Co. in Adams, where she was employed for over twenty years. Doris was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Cheshire. She is survived by three sons, Rodney Clairmont and his wife Ann of Inman, SC, Richard Clairmont and his wife Peggy of Apollo Beach, FL, and Kevin Clairmont and his wife Constance of Acton, MA, eight grandchildren; Jim, Scott and his wife Kelley, Mark, Justin and his wife Vicki, Connor and his wife Prabha, Cullen, Kaylyn, and Quinten; and three great grandchildren; Jared, Ashley and Stephanie. She was predeceased by her husband of sixty years, Donald A. Clairmont, whom she married on October 8, 1949, who passed away on June 15, 2010 and two brothers; Thomas and Ronald McCumiskey. Services and Burial in Bellevue Cemetery in Adams will be private, there are no calling hours. Donations in her memory can be made to St Mary of the Assumption Church in care of the TROTTIER PRINGLE FUNERAL HOME, 6 Summer St.,Adams, MA 01220 who is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store