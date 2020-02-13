|
Dorothy Agnes Bristol, 91, of Wahconah Heights, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Mount Carmel Care Center.
Born in Pittsfield on November 10, 1928, the daughter of Patrick and Lila Bishop Gavin, she was educated in Pittsfield schools.
A career in the food-service industry, Mrs. Bristol was employed by Berkshire Life Insurance Company and had also worked for Green Mountain Park.
She was a communicant of St. Charles Church.
She enjoyed casinos, horse racing, crocheting, and her dog, Suzie.
Mrs. Bristol is survived by four daughters, Nancy (husband Jim) Henneborn of Dalton, Dorothy Stroup of Pittsfield, Lila Catalano (husband Dave) of Pittsfield, Linda (husband William) Smith of Pittsfield; a son, William Bristol of Sarasota, Fla.; a stepson, Robert "Skip" (wife Carol) Bristol of Pittsfield; 24 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She was pre-deceased by a daughter, Teresa Bristol and a grandson, Ryan. Her long time partner, Frank "Rocky" Henry. As well as her late former husband, Robert Bristol. She also was predeceased by her siblings, Carolyn Casey, Lawrence, Eleanor, Richard, Roger, Robert, and Everett Gavin.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Dorothy Gavin Bristol will be held SATURDAY, February 15, 2020, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m. at St. Charles Church celebrated
by Rev. John Tuohey. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held FRIDAY, February 14, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME in PITTSFIELD. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Moments House in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 13, 2020