Mrs. Dorothy B. (Roemelt) Leary, 97, formerly of Adams, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Brookdale South Bay in South Kingstown, RI. She was the wife of the late Arthur E. Leary.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1st, at 11:00 AM in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St. Adams. Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery. Calling hours are Tuesday from 10 to 11 AM in the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church, PO Box 374, No. Adams, MA 01247; or to Hope Hospice of RI, 1085 North Main St. Providence, RI 02904. For complete obituary, or to leave a message for Dorothy's family, go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 27, 2019