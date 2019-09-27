Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-0815
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Leary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy B. Leary


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy B. Leary Obituary
Mrs. Dorothy B. (Roemelt) Leary, 97, formerly of Adams, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Brookdale South Bay in South Kingstown, RI. She was the wife of the late Arthur E. Leary.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1st, at 11:00 AM in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St. Adams. Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery. Calling hours are Tuesday from 10 to 11 AM in the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church, PO Box 374, No. Adams, MA 01247; or to Hope Hospice of RI, 1085 North Main St. Providence, RI 02904. For complete obituary, or to leave a message for Dorothy's family, go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now