Dorothy Christine Newman
1929 - 2020
Dorothy Christine (Scovine) Newman, 90 of the Town of Florida, MA died on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the North Adams Campus of Berkshire Medical Center. She was born in North Adams, MA on October 12, 1929, a daughter of the late Angelo and Elsie (Umlauf) Scovine. She attended schools in North Adams and graduated from Drury High School with the Class of 1947. She was first employed at the Bateman's Market and then at Sprague Electric for 5 years. On August 18, 1951 she married Edward Alexander Newman. In 1969 she and her husband purchased the former McSheen Variety on the East Main Street crossroad and renamed it Ed's Variety. Together they operated the business until it was sold in 1984 at which time she retired. Her husband died June 3, 2019.

Mrs. Newman was a member of All Saints Church in North Adams. She was also a member of both the Post #125 American Legion Auxiliary and the Post #996 VFW Auxiliary.

Survivors include her two sons, William Joseph Newman and his wife, Rosemarie of New Hampshire and Mark Edward Newman of North Adams and two grandchildren, Ian and Kyle Newman of New Hampshire as well as nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Viola (Francis) Sheridan and Rose (Ernest) Garofano.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A graveside service for Dorothy Newman will take place at the Florida Church Cemetery in Florida, MA on Friday, July 24 at 11:00a.m. Memorial donations may be made to Abbott Memorial Scholarship Fund through the Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home, 74 Marshall Street North Adams, MA. To add to the Boo of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Florida Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel - North Adams
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
