Dorothy E. Downey
1919 - 2020
Dorothy E. Downey, 101, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away November 14, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Tillicoultry, Scotland on January 10, 1919 to the late Daniel and Elizabeth Cook Fisher. Dorothy came to America in 1930 and had resided in Pittsfield since the age of 11.

She was a 1937 graduate of Pittsfield High School.

Dorothy married James F. Downey on February 22, 1947. He predeceased her on July 18, 1970.

She worked as a Salary Payroll Manager for 32 years at Shaffer-Eaton Paper Company in the accounting department, retiring in 1984. Prior to that, she worked as a bookkeeper at F.W. Woolworth Company for 10 years.

She was a Deaconess at Grace Church, Congregational in Pittsfield and served on the church board, first as a clerk and then as a treasurer. She enjoyed cooking and dancing.

Mrs. Downey leaves behind two nephews, Eric R. Loehr, Glenn McBurney (Jennifer) and one niece Claudia M. Wing (Keith). She was predeceased by her sisters, Helen C. Loehr and Margaret M. McBurney, and by her niece-in-law Amy L. Wordelman (Eric).

The family would like to thank Dorothy's caregivers for their kindness and dedication over the years, and also hospice services for their help over recent days.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be private. Dery Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
