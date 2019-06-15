|
|
Dorothy E. Fallon, 87, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away May 29, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
She was born in Pittsfield on February 28, 1932, the daughter of the late Harry W. and Dorothy Foley Parslow. She attended Pittsfield Schools.
Mrs. Fallon worked as an envelope machine operator for Eaton Paper Company for twenty years. She also worked as a waitress at the Hinsdale Home Club for thirteen years, and retired at the age of 58.
She was a longtime communicant of St. Patrick Church in Hinsdale and St. Joseph Church in Pittsfield.
Dorothy married her first husband John J. Broderick on February 6, 1952. He predeceased her on May 18, 1953. She then married Joseph R. Fallon on July 4, 1959, and he predeceased her on June 9, 1975.
Mrs. Fallon is survived by her daughter, Nancy Broderick Wilson; her brother, Jack Parslow, and sister, Beverly Sizinski ; 6 grandchildren, Lisa Fowler, Samantha Fallon, Kayla Fallon, Brian Shepard, Heather Bouchez, and Ashlee McKnight, as well as nine great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her son, Shaun J. Fallon, and her brothers, Robert Parslow and William Parslow; sisters, Helen Pertetti, Barbara Poulton, Shirley Moyer and Jean Provencher.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Graveside services for Mrs. Fallon will be held MONDAY, June 17, 2019 at 1pm at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Hinsdale, with Rev. Christopher Malatesta, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Patrick's Church in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 15, 2019