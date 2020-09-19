Mrs. Dorothy Elizabeth (Kluza) Konopka, 89, of North Adams, died on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at her home. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 3, 1931, a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Yashinski) Kluza. She attended schools in Detroit. Mrs. Konopka was primarily a homemaker but had worked as a diamond inspector for the Kobel Tool & Dye Company in Detroit before moving to North Adams. She was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church, North Adams. Her husband, Edward J. Konopka, whom she married on January 12, 1952, died on January 23, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ellen Deming of Ashley Falls; one son, William Konopka of Nashua, NH; three grandchildren, Gregory and Wesley Konopka and Sarah Deming; a brother Jerome Kluza and his wife Marie of Cromwell, CT and by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sons, Paul and John Konopka and by a sister Dolores Siersma. Funeral services and burial will be private for the family. There are no calling hours. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
