Dorothy Elizabeth Roberts, aka Aunt Dottie, passed away on November 20, 2019, just a month shy of her 98th birthday.
She was born on Christmas Day, 1921, in Greenwich, NY, to Grant and Lillian Priest Bentley. She attended local schools until the eighth grade, when her father died, then went to work to help support her mother and four younger brothers. She was a homemaker in her younger years, then worked for the North Adams, Massachusetts, Public Library and the elementary school library in Lee, Massachusetts.
Dorothy was predeceased by her son, Jerry, who died in 1975, and her husband, Archie, who died in 1979.
She is survived by her daughter, Carole Murphy; and three grandchildren: Christine Horan, Jeri Savoie (Donald) and Samuel Roberts. In addition she leaves behind five great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
Dot loved her family, lemon meringue pie, a nice piece of fish, holidays, good food, and her many, many friends. She was a kind and gentle woman who was easy to love.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 11-12Noon at the Kelly Funeral Home in Lee. Burial will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy's memory to the Lee Library Association in care of the Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 23, 2019