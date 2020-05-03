Dorothy Smith Enlund, 82 of Edgewater, FL and Monterey, MA, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 26 with her loving husband Bill and her niece Erin Haskins by her side. Born in Mamaroneck, NY on October 22, 1937.



She was a Transportation Administrator for the Carmel Central School District in Carmel, NY. Dorothy is survived by her husband Bill, daughter Toni Leers of Farmington, CT, grandsons Michael Leers and his wife Emily, William Leers and his partner Olivia Ambrosio, granddaughter Lindsey Smith, and her great grandchildren Sam and Amelia. Dorothy is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law Patricia and Jack Raia of Calabash, NC, their daughter Gabrielle, son Christopher and his wife Michelle and their children Greyson and Isabella, as well as many more beloved nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She was predeceased by her husband Patrick J. Smith, daughter Lori, and son Patrick S. At the families request services will be private.



