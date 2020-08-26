Mrs. Dorothy F. Fortune, 98, of East Lee, died August 21, 2020 at The Landing at Laurel Lake.
She was born December 17, 1921, the daughter of Henry and Frances Sterling Brucher. She married James M. Fortune on September 6, 1948. He died December 1, 2008.
Mrs. Fortune was primarily a homemaker, who enjoyed knitting and crocheting in her spare time. She was a member of the Pilgrim Holiness Church in Pittsfield.
Mrs. Fortune leaves behind two sons, Ronald and William Fortune; a daughter, Judith Young and her husband, Richard; two grandchildren: Rodney Young and Joanna Rosar and her husband Chad; and one great-grandchild, Benjamin Rosar.
A private graveside service will be held at Fairmount Cemetery in Lee. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Hospice of Western and Central Massachusetts in care of the Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
The family would like to thank Elder Services, Porchlight VNA, Linda, Billie, Nancy and the loving care of Hospice.
