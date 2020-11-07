Dorothy J. Conroy Snyder , Pomeroy Manor, East Deming St., Dalton, MA, passed away on November 2, 2020. She was born in Hinsdale on December 2, 1921, twin daughter of the late Patrick and Rose A. Maxwell Conroy. She was educated in Hinsdale schools and was a 1939 graduate of Pittsfield High School. She was employed by the Town of Dalton for 21 years as the Administrative Assistant to the Board of Selectman, retiring in 1984.Dorothy prepared the remainder of her obituary as follows:She was survived by her son Thomas J. (Laura) Snyder of Dalton and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.She was sincerely loved and respected by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who spent precious time with her, Darcy (Dave) Quadrozzi, Bryan Snyder, Ryan Snyder, Liam Quadrozzi, Owen Quadrozzi, Camden Snyder, and her niece Margaret Pomeroy.She was pre-deceased by her sons Gary C. Snyder and Richard C. Snyder, 9 sisters (including her twin sister, Helen Pomeroy) 2 brothers, 1 grandson, 2 nephews, and 1 niece.Dorothy was an avid reader who loved sharing books with her family and reading to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, she would rather donations be made to the library of your choice.There will be no calling hours.