Dorothy J van den Honert passed away peacefully at the Concord Hospice House on Saturday January 18 at the age of 95. She is predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Leonard van den Honert.
Born in North Carolina in April 1924 and raised in Baltimore MD, she majored in math at Vassar College and graduated in 1945. She worked at Johns Hopkins where she met Leonard (Loed) who had moved from the Netherlands after WWII. They married and moved to Pittsfield where they raised their family, worked and remained for retirement.
She is survived by her five children, Peter, Christopher, Polly, Jerry and Louisa, 8 grandchildren and two great grandsons.
Dogs were always a part of her life - from training and showing poodles in younger years with her mother in Baltimore, then raising several family German Shepherds.
Dorothy was a teacher at Crosby Jr High when she first encountered a group of dyslexic students which prompted her research and development of an effective dyslexia program that became the passion of her life.
She was passionate and feisty to the end. She believed in education, equality and human rights for all and worked endlessly towards that goal.
Her last several years were made all the more special by the attention and companionship of her caregiver Rose and Max - a Pomeranian mix of joy and comfort. Rose provided not only physical care but also love, respect and dignity for her and the family is deeply grateful for everything she did.
Dorothy's energy, enthusiasm and love will be missed by all.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 22, 2020