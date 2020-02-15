|
Dorothy (Doris) Elizabeth Jean, nee Vreeland, passed away in the night, in her home, on February 12, 2020 after many years of living with cancer. She was 92 years old. Doris was born April 8, 1927 in East Lee, Massachusetts, the daughter of Wilmer Taft Vreeland and Charlotte Amy Emery. She grew up on her family's farm, and loved playing with the piglets and helping her Dad with all sorts of farm chores. At 14 she knew she wanted to be a nurse, and moved to New Haven, Connecticut to live with a cousin and finish high school. She then enrolled in a three year nursing program at Grace Hospital in New Haven, graduating in June, 1950 as an RN. In 1950 she married the love of her life, Henri George Jean; they celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on August 26, 2019. Doris and Henri settled in Chicopee, Massachusetts, where Doris gave birth to six children, and was beloved by family, friends, and neighbors. She worked as a nurse for a number of years, and identified as a nurse all the rest of her life, kindly helping, wherever she saw a need. She loved to laugh, was a passionate reader, and took her civic responsibilities seriously, making innumerable phone calls over the years to elected officials.
Doris is survived by her husband, Henri; two sisters, Marion Forfa and Kathleen Kopec; and a brother, Kenneth Vreeland, as well as her 6 children, Donna Irwin, David Jean, Suzanne Jean, Stephen Jean, Michele Meher, and Melissa St. John; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Doris was predeceased by her parents, Wilmer and Charlotte Vreeland; her sisters Charlotte Vreeland and Isabel Vreeland; and her brother Harold Vreeland, as well as her grandson Stephen Jean-Babets and her great-grandson Elijah Irwin.
A memorial date will be planned. Donations may be made in Memory of Doris (Vreeland) Jean, payable to Lee Library Association, Attn: Jodi Magner, 100 Main St., Lee, MA 01238. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 15, 2020