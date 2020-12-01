Dorothy "Dottie" Jo Young, 82 of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, passed away on November 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Abilene, Texas on March 13, 1938, she was the daughter of Clifford W. and Thay Lillian Martin Cunningham.



Dottie married Charles "Chuck" Young on September 24, 1956.



She worked as an office manager for 20 years at the Audubon Society. Mrs. Young was a member of the Pittsfield Church of Christ, where her husband was a Minister. She and Chuck enjoyed doing mission work in Australia for over seven years.



Dottie was a mentor in the community both spiritually and educationally. She volunteered for the Big Brothers Big Sisters program for nearly a decade. She also spent time working with students at Conte Elementary School, where in 2010 she received the 'Outstanding Volunteer' award.



Dottie is survived by her husband of 64 years, Charles Young of Pittsfield; two beloved daughters, Debbie Medders and Shelley Poplaski of Pittsfield; two sisters, Carol Brabbin of Texas and Shirley Cunningham of Georgia; and a brother, Clifford Cunningham, Jr., of Texas. Five grandchildren, Caleb Medders, Elizabeth (Medders) Tranka, Katie Medders, Seth and Jake Poplaski and four great-grandchildren.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the Pittsfield Church of Christ, with a graveside service to follow for the family at Pittsfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.



