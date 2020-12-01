1/1
Dorothy Jo "Dottie" Young
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy "Dottie" Jo Young, 82 of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, passed away on November 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Abilene, Texas on March 13, 1938, she was the daughter of Clifford W. and Thay Lillian Martin Cunningham.

Dottie married Charles "Chuck" Young on September 24, 1956.

She worked as an office manager for 20 years at the Audubon Society. Mrs. Young was a member of the Pittsfield Church of Christ, where her husband was a Minister. She and Chuck enjoyed doing mission work in Australia for over seven years.

Dottie was a mentor in the community both spiritually and educationally. She volunteered for the Big Brothers Big Sisters program for nearly a decade. She also spent time working with students at Conte Elementary School, where in 2010 she received the 'Outstanding Volunteer' award.

Dottie is survived by her husband of 64 years, Charles Young of Pittsfield; two beloved daughters, Debbie Medders and Shelley Poplaski of Pittsfield; two sisters, Carol Brabbin of Texas and Shirley Cunningham of Georgia; and a brother, Clifford Cunningham, Jr., of Texas. Five grandchildren, Caleb Medders, Elizabeth (Medders) Tranka, Katie Medders, Seth and Jake Poplaski and four great-grandchildren.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the Pittsfield Church of Christ, with a graveside service to follow for the family at Pittsfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved