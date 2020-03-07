|
Mrs. Dorothy Kushi, 92, of Pittsfield, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Born in Lanesborough, MA on January 23, 1928, the daughter of the late Francis and Martha Bastow Vinette, she graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1946.
She was a homemaker and always saw that her family's needs were met with nothing but love and care.
Dorothy was predeceased by her beloved husband of 66 years, Joseph W. Kushi, Jr., whom she married on May 29, 1947 at St. Charles Church. She is survived by her children, Barbara Smachetti (Paul), Daniel Kushi, and Joseph Kushi (Hilary). She leaves behind her grandchildren, Tish Daury Merwin, Shana Burris, Gabrielle Smachetti, and David and Ben Kushi as well as her great grandchildren, Kaleigh, Cheyenne, Michael, James, Emily, Jason, and her great great grandchildren, Madilyn and Kyle.
Dorothy's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Paula Wixsom from the Visiting Angels for her exceptional care throughout this time.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy Kushi will be Monday, March 9, 2020 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 12 noon at St. Charles Church, celebrated by the Rev. A. Peter Gregory, Pastor Emeritus. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 7, 2020