Dorothy L. Caul, 92 of Sheffield died Wednesday June 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy was born on August 15, 1927 in Lansing MI, daughter of Robert and Grace (Wieland) McAnanny. She was a graduate of Pittsfield High School class of 1945. Dorothy worked for twenty six years at the Sears and Robuck in Great Barrington. She was a member of the Old Parish Church in Sheffield, enjoyed quilting with the Old Parish Quilters and was a seamstress in the area. Dorothy's husband George A. Caul Sr. whom she married on December 1, 1956 in Canaan CT predeceased her on May 11, 2005. Dorothy is survived by one son, George A. Caul Jr. of Ashley Falls, one daughter, Sherry McDermott of Fayetteville AR, one sister, Elizabeth Papirio of Pittsfield, two grandchildren, Jamie and Brendon McDermott and two great grandchildren, Aiden and Shea.
In keeping with Dorothy's wishes all services will be private. BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South Street Great Barrington MA 01230 entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
In keeping with Dorothy's wishes all services will be private. BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South Street Great Barrington MA 01230 entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 20, 2020.