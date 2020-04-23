|
|
Dorothy Louise Robins, 96, formerly of Hinsdale, MA, passed away April 19, 2020 at Wingate at Melbourne.
Born on September 10, 1923, to the late Arthur J. and Clara Howard Garneau, she attended Hinsdale Schools and Dalton High School.
She married William R. Robins on September 26, 1942. He predeceased her on June 21, 2006.
Mrs. Robins was primarily a homemaker, but at one time worked as a telephone operator. She was a communicant of St. Patrick's Church, where she was a member of their Rosary Sodality.
She is survived by her son, Daniel J. Robins (Diane Olds) of Hinsdale, MA; three grandchildren, Dawn (Eric), Michele (Jim), DJ (Melanie) and four great-grandchildren, Randy, Hannah, Dayton and Griffin; and a sister, Mrs. Elaine Fox of Dalton, MA.
She is predeceased by her sons, William R. Robins and David M. Robins; as well as her sister, Mrs. Marion Robins.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Wingate and Hospice of Western and Central Mass.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services will be private. Burial will be held at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Hinsdale. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Hinsdale Library or St. Agnes Church in care of DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St, Dalton, MA 01226.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 23, 2020