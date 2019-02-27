|
|
Dorothy Liebenow Rufo, 84 passed away peacefully at Berkshire Place, where she had resided for the last three years. She was born in Pittsfield to Herbert and Pauline Liebenow on April 20th, 1934.
She attended Pittsfield schools and later, Berkshire Business College. Dorothy married George F Rufo, Sr. on January 17, 1952 and they recently celebrated 67 years of marriage.
While raising a family of five, Dorothy was instrumental in assisting her husband as they established and ran Lakewood Mold Company which later became Rufo Industries, a business that employed hundreds of people in Pittsfield for more than four decades.
In addition, Dorothy poured her love and enthusiasm for life into her family. She was a devoted mother to her five children and a beloved grandmother and great-grandmother.
She had a caring way of listening to ideas and aspirations without judgment or interference. Her serene and calming presence offered whole hearted support and encouragement to all who sought her counsel. Always, her unconditional love shone through her bright blue eyes.
Her unbridled enthusiasm infused her many interests. She was an excellent homemaker, cook, baker, and gardener who shared the fruits of her labor with unabashed joy.
Her life-long love of travel was contagious and often resulted in memorable jaunts to far-flung locales with laughter and cherished memories.
Dorothy was a beautiful woman whose natural elan and style permeated all aspects of her life.
Whether antiques, garden ornaments, or clothing, her "love of the hunt" culminated in epic shopping excursions and more often than not, thoughtful gifs for others.
Her unassuming generosity, infectious exuberance and inimitable grace have touched the lives of all those she encountered.
But, most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Besides her loving husband of 67 years, George Rufo, Sr., she leaves behind her children: George, Jr. and his wife, Cecelia of Dalton, Michael Rufo of Pittsfield, David Rufo and his fiance, Sheila of Old Lyme, CT, Steven Rufo and his partner, Daniel Dempsey of Richmond, and her daughter, Deborah: Three grandchildren: George III, Jessica Rufo, and Cynthia Rufo and two great-grandchildren, Esme and Tallulah Lamb. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.
The Rufo family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to the wonderful caregivers of the Memory Unit of Berkshire Place.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral Services for Mrs. Rufo will be held FRIDAY, March 1, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Church, celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus. Calling hours will precede the service from 8:30 to 9:30 at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Berkshire Humane Society or The in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 27, 2019