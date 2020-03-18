Home

POWERED BY

Services
E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Lay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Lay


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Lay Obituary
Dorothy C. Lay, 92, of Bennington and formerly of Pittsfield, MA, died on Friday, March 13, 2020 following a brief illness.

A celebration of her life will be held later in the spring. Contributions may be made to PEO International, a philanthropic and educational organization for women, with the purpose of providing scholarships to assist in the education of women, through the Mahar and Son Funeral Home, Bennington, VT. The obituary and guestbook can be found at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -